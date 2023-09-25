Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
Carolina chickadee...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion, and a lucky shot too. Up in the maple tree.
Carolina Chickadees have a black cap and bib separated by stark white cheeks. The back, wings, and tail are soft gray. More info here -
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Carolina_Chickadee/id
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-tree
,
carolina-chickadee
,
on1-raw-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little bird.
September 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
September 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A delightful capture Mags!
September 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne!
September 24th, 2023
