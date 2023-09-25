Previous
Carolina chickadee... by marlboromaam
Carolina chickadee...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion, and a lucky shot too. Up in the maple tree.

Carolina Chickadees have a black cap and bib separated by stark white cheeks. The back, wings, and tail are soft gray. More info here - https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Carolina_Chickadee/id
25th September 2023

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
346% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little bird.
September 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
September 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A delightful capture Mags!
September 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne!
September 24th, 2023  
