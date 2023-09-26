Sign up
Photo 1266
Trees can be a blessing...
Or a curse. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Trees can shade you from the sun, or shed limbs to clean up, or even fall on your house in high winds. A blessing or a curse. But I do love the trees.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5216
photos
142
followers
124
following
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Dawn
ace
Yes I hear you Mags
September 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A fine line of where the house is in relation to the trees.
September 25th, 2023
