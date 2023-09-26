Previous
Trees can be a blessing... by marlboromaam
Photo 1266

Trees can be a blessing...

Or a curse. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Trees can shade you from the sun, or shed limbs to clean up, or even fall on your house in high winds. A blessing or a curse. But I do love the trees.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Yes I hear you Mags
September 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fine line of where the house is in relation to the trees.
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise