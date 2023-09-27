Sign up
Previous
Photo 1267
Crotalaria Spectabilis seed pods...
This is where their common name (Showy Rattlebox) comes from... When the seed pods have ripened and turned brown, the seeds inside will rattle with the wind or brush of your hand. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
crotalaria-spectabilis
,
showy-rattlebox
,
on1-raw-2023
Dawn
ace
Interesting
September 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
It really is!
September 26th, 2023
Linda Godwin
very cool
September 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
September 26th, 2023
