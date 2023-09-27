Previous
Crotalaria Spectabilis seed pods... by marlboromaam
Crotalaria Spectabilis seed pods...

This is where their common name (Showy Rattlebox) comes from... When the seed pods have ripened and turned brown, the seeds inside will rattle with the wind or brush of your hand. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Dawn ace
Interesting
September 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn It really is!
September 26th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
very cool
September 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
September 26th, 2023  
