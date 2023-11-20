Previous
Shedding bark... by marlboromaam
Photo 1321

Shedding bark...

Dogs shed their coats and crepe myrtle trees shed their bark. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
November 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you very much, Larry.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise