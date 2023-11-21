Sign up
Previous
Photo 1322
Clouds moving in...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
11
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1673
1319
1674
1320
1675
1321
1676
1322
Views
9
Comments
11
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th November 2023 10:32pm
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Larry Steager
ace
No stargazing tonight.
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
No, but we do need rain. =)
November 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looks threatening
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Maybe sone weather coming?
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Maybe we will get some much needed rain.
@corinnec
A little wind and rain. =) We need the rain.
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
I leave the rain with you, we had so much this past summer :-) We are expecting snow on Wednesday.
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Nice! They say a few thunderstorms for us tomorrow.
November 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@photographycrazy
Thanks!
November 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I really like those cottony clouds.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
The certainly are moving in. Great capture.
November 21st, 2023
365 Project
close
@corinnec A little wind and rain. =) We need the rain.