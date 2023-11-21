Previous
Clouds moving in... by marlboromaam
Clouds moving in...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Larry Steager
No stargazing tonight.
November 21st, 2023  
Mags
@larrysphotos No, but we do need rain. =)
November 21st, 2023  
Dawn
Looks threatening
November 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
Maybe sone weather coming?
November 21st, 2023  
Mags
@Dawn Maybe we will get some much needed rain.

@corinnec A little wind and rain. =) We need the rain.
November 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
@marlboromaam I leave the rain with you, we had so much this past summer :-) We are expecting snow on Wednesday.
November 21st, 2023  
Mags
@corinnec Nice! They say a few thunderstorms for us tomorrow.
November 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice pic!
November 21st, 2023  
Mags
@photographycrazy Thanks!
November 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
I really like those cottony clouds.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer
The certainly are moving in. Great capture.
November 21st, 2023  
