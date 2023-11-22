Sign up
Previous
Photo 1323
Arborvitae inverted...
Lacking in every sense. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Inverted in On1.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5330
photos
147
followers
118
following
362% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th November 2023 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shrub
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
arborvitae
,
on1-raw-2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely floral pattern. You are very creative Mags
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
You are so sweet, Corinne. Thank you very much.
November 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
looks fab on black - well done!
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@annied
Thank you so much, Annie.
November 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is rather cool! Could almost be feathers.
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous. Love it!
November 22nd, 2023
