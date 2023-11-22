Previous
Arborvitae inverted... by marlboromaam
Photo 1323

Arborvitae inverted...

Lacking in every sense. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Inverted in On1.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely floral pattern. You are very creative Mags
November 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec You are so sweet, Corinne. Thank you very much.
November 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
looks fab on black - well done!
November 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@annied Thank you so much, Annie.
November 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is rather cool! Could almost be feathers.
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous. Love it!
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise