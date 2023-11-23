Sign up
Previous
Photo 1324
Bark variety...
From oaks, sweetgums, pines, dogwoods, and hickory - and more. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
7
4
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5332
photos
147
followers
118
following
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1675
1321
1676
1322
1677
1323
1678
1324
Tags
b&w
,
bark
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tp
,
on1-raw-2023
Brian
ace
Love trees and your choice of POV
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@briaan
You are very kind, Brian. Thank you so much!
November 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks good in black and white.
November 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great patterns and textures.
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
November 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
@larrysphotos
Thank you very much, Larry.
@johnfalconer
Thanks, John.
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
November 23rd, 2023
