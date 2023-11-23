Previous
Bark variety... by marlboromaam
Photo 1324

Bark variety...

From oaks, sweetgums, pines, dogwoods, and hickory - and more. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Love trees and your choice of POV
November 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@briaan You are very kind, Brian. Thank you so much!
November 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks good in black and white.
November 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great patterns and textures.
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
November 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@larrysphotos Thank you very much, Larry.

@johnfalconer Thanks, John.

@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise