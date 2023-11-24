Previous
Turkey tail in black and white... by marlboromaam
Photo 1325

Turkey tail in black and white...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. If you're interested - the color version of this fungus is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2023-11-09
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This really shows off the patterns.
November 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise