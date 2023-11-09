Sign up
Photo 1664
Turkey tail fungus...
Makes great shapes and colors, has lots of medicinal uses as well.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5304
photos
145
followers
116
following
455% complete
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1661
1307
1662
1308
1663
1309
1664
1310
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
21st October 2023 2:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mushroom
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fungus
,
turkey-tail-fungus
LManning (Laura)
ace
Brilliant details. I like your POV on these.
November 9th, 2023
winghong_ho
They look very nice. Beautiful capture.
November 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you very much, Laura.
@wh2021
Thank you.
November 9th, 2023
KWind
ace
Great close up! I like your POV.
November 9th, 2023
@wh2021 Thank you.