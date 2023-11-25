Sign up
Previous
Photo 1326
The deer trail...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
7
2
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Corinne C
ace
This is stunning Mags!
November 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
November 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. Great atmosphere
November 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Like the softness
November 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very artistic.
November 25th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Like it
November 25th, 2023
