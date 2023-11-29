Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1330
It's a lonesome place...
Except for an occasional visit from the old lady and her dog. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
I try to capture the falling leaves every year, but haven't quite got the hang of it.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
10
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5344
photos
147
followers
118
following
364% complete
View this month »
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Latest from all albums
1681
1327
1682
1328
1683
1329
1684
1330
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th November 2023 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Pat
There is a beautiful soft quality to this, so pretty.
I would love to walk through this lonesome place.
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is a fabulous image. The softness of the image makes it poetic.
I hope you don't feel isolated because of it. My husband and I prefer such places slightly isolated.
November 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@pattyblue
Thank you so very much, Pat. =)
November 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. I really don't feel isolated. I love the privacy and my solitude. There's no homeowner's association to tell me what I have to do with my yards or house. It's quiet, peaceful and liberating. =)
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Sounds like a place we'd like too :-)
November 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Your new home will be that place for you. =)
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
We hope so :-)
November 28th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Your presentation captures the feeling that being in nature is basic and needed for all of us.
November 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yes I agree with others in we both like too
November 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
What old lady are we talking about!! Lovely soft values here!
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I would love to walk through this lonesome place.
I hope you don't feel isolated because of it. My husband and I prefer such places slightly isolated.