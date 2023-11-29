Previous
It's a lonesome place... by marlboromaam
It's a lonesome place...

Except for an occasional visit from the old lady and her dog. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

I try to capture the falling leaves every year, but haven't quite got the hang of it.
Pat
There is a beautiful soft quality to this, so pretty.
I would love to walk through this lonesome place.
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a fabulous image. The softness of the image makes it poetic.
I hope you don't feel isolated because of it. My husband and I prefer such places slightly isolated.
November 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@pattyblue Thank you so very much, Pat. =)
November 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. I really don't feel isolated. I love the privacy and my solitude. There's no homeowner's association to tell me what I have to do with my yards or house. It's quiet, peaceful and liberating. =)
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Sounds like a place we'd like too :-)
November 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Your new home will be that place for you. =)
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam We hope so :-)
November 28th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Your presentation captures the feeling that being in nature is basic and needed for all of us.
November 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Yes I agree with others in we both like too
November 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
What old lady are we talking about!! Lovely soft values here!
November 29th, 2023  
