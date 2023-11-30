Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1331
Crepe myrtle leaves...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Inverted in On1.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5346
photos
147
followers
118
following
364% complete
View this month »
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
Latest from all albums
1682
1328
1683
1329
1684
1330
1685
1331
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th November 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inverted
,
on1-raw-2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan.
November 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool.
November 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful focus - the leaves look really textured in mono
November 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up, so poetic
November 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thanks, Larry.
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
November 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@rensala Thank you, Renee.
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.