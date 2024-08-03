Previous
Early in the morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 1578

Early in the morning...

When the light is bright
And the shadows are deep
I'm up taking pictures
When I should be asleep...

A little rhyme on the fly so to speak. BOB if you care to click through. Shot in monochrome mode just around sunup. =)
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam

Renee Salamon ace
You should! But makes for a fabulous b&w capture
August 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@rensala Aww! Thank you very much, Renee. =)
August 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The light definitely lifts when seen on a black background.
August 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
I love your little rhyme, deep shadows and lovely light.
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
