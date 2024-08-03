Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1578
Early in the morning...
When the light is bright
And the shadows are deep
I'm up taking pictures
When I should be asleep...
A little rhyme on the fly so to speak. BOB if you care to click through. Shot in monochrome mode just around sunup. =)
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5964
photos
139
followers
100
following
432% complete
View this month »
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Latest from all albums
1929
1575
1930
1576
1931
1577
1932
1578
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th July 2024 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
shed
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
early-morning
,
sunup
Renee Salamon
ace
You should! But makes for a fabulous b&w capture
August 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@rensala
Aww! Thank you very much, Renee. =)
August 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The light definitely lifts when seen on a black background.
August 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
I love your little rhyme, deep shadows and lovely light.
August 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close