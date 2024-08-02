Sign up
Photo 1577
Big smile...
Will Connor smiling for me. =)
Phone shot rendered to b&w in On1. All nose, teeth and tongue.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5962
photos
139
followers
100
following
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th June 2024 7:21pm
b&w
,
teeth
,
nose
,
tongue
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
