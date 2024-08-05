Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1580
Out of the corner of her eye...
Vesta glares at you. Shot in monochrome mode.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5968
photos
138
followers
100
following
432% complete
View this month »
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
Latest from all albums
1931
1577
1932
1578
1933
1579
1934
1580
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th July 2024 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
statue
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
vesta
,
dappled-light
,
concrete-statue
,
roman-goddess
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding capture with dappled light.
August 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
August 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of light and shadows.
August 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close