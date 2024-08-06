Sign up
Previous
Photo 1581
Fuzzy...
One of my new succulents - commonly called a Panda plant (Kalanchoe tomentosa). Shot in monochrome mode.
With Tropical Storm Debby barreling our way, out of an abundance of caution, uploading tomorrow's images early - in case we lose power.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5970
photos
138
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th July 2024 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
succulent
,
potted-plant
,
kalanchoe-tomentosa
,
panda-plant
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic close up on these fuzzy plants
August 6th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture.
August 6th, 2024
