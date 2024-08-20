Sign up
Previous
Photo 1595
Fairy Fay...
Shot in monochrome mode.
Got to start early the next few days. =)
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5998
photos
136
followers
98
following
Tags
b&w
,
statue
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fairy
,
fay
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
Annie D
ace
beautifully presented
August 20th, 2024
