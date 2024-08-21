Sign up
Previous
Photo 1596
Back of the deck...
More shepherd's hooks and hangers had to be put up this year. =)
Shot in monochrome mode.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
deck
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
deck-railing
,
hanging-plants
,
intimate-landscape
Diana
ace
It is a lovely shot and scene, beautiful trellis work.
August 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
August 21st, 2024
