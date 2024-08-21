Previous
Back of the deck... by marlboromaam
Photo 1596

Back of the deck...

More shepherd's hooks and hangers had to be put up this year. =)

Shot in monochrome mode.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Diana ace
It is a lovely shot and scene, beautiful trellis work.
August 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
August 21st, 2024  
