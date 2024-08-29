Sign up
Photo 1604
Illustrating an Aesop Fable...
Shot in monochrome mode. Clover and Popo illustrate a fable. It's a shame no children I know have ever heard one of Aesop's Fables. The book was such a classic must way back when I was a small child.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Mags
winghong_ho
:-） Everything changed, even child's story books .
August 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Yes, and I'm not so sure it was for the better when the classics are forgotten.
August 29th, 2024
