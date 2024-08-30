Previous
Passion bloom in the dog fennel... by marlboromaam
Photo 1605

Passion bloom in the dog fennel...

The passion vines have popped up everywhere this year. I just let them go to see what they will surprise me with. This one popped up in the dog fennel. Shot in monochrome mode.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Diana ace
Beautiful image and contrasts.
August 30th, 2024  
