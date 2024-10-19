Previous
Front and back... by marlboromaam
Photo 1655

Front and back...

Showy Rattlebox blooms. Shot in b&w mode on my little old Kodak. Border added in On1.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture.
October 19th, 2024  
Mags
@wh2021 Thank you.
October 19th, 2024  
KV
Lovely.
October 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful pic!
October 19th, 2024  
Mags
@kvphoto Thank you, KV.

@photographycrazy Thank you very much!
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne C
Superb close up. Your presentation is always polished.
October 19th, 2024  
