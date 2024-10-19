Sign up
Previous
Photo 1655
Front and back...
Showy Rattlebox blooms. Shot in b&w mode on my little old Kodak. Border added in On1.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6169
photos
135
followers
100
following
Views
2
2
Comments
6
6
Fav's
2
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
4th October 2024 11:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
crotalaria-spectabilis
,
showy-rattlebox
,
on1-border
,
bw-93
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture.
October 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
October 19th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely.
October 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
October 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV.
@photographycrazy
Thank you very much!
October 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb close up. Your presentation is always polished.
October 19th, 2024
@photographycrazy Thank you very much!