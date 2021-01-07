Sign up
115 / 365
Curtains...
When the curtains go up, please remember that it's the puppet masters who pull the strings while you're watching the puppets go through the motions.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
curtains
back-light
phoneography
