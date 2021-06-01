As close as I dared get...

Didn't want to scare the wee thing. It did open its eyes a bit as I snapped this pic. So okay, it's not dead. As I said earlier, on the way to get the mail - I found it. Momma no where to be found. At least it was in the shade. The hot sun wouldn't hit it for a few hours. I put a bowl of water near it - in case. Although I thought it was probably still on mother's milk. What to do?



Checked the South Carolina Wildlife Rescue site and these were the instructions under "Fawn."



"If you have found a fawn that looks healthy and is resting peacefully, then everything is probably fine. The mother will not reject the fawn due to human scent, but it is best not to touch it. Back away and leave it alone. If dogs pose a risk, please keep them inside until mom returns.



Fawn can be returned to their mothers if taken back to where they were found within 8-12 hours. If you accidentally startle a fawn, return the fawn to the area in which it was found. The fawn can usually locate the mother by itself.



Fawns wandering and crying may be an indication that something has happened to the mother. If you are sure the mother has not returned for several hours and the wandering fawn is young enough to allow you to pick it up, then it needs to be rescued.



If the fawn is older and difficult to capture, but stays around the area, you can supplement its diet. Put out a clean container of water and set out its normal diet, like cuttings from pyracantha, blackberry bushes, roses, alfalfa, or apples. Don’t feed any wildlife by hand.



Sick Or Injured

If you find a fawn that is thin, obviously injured, or is surrounded by flies, bring the animal to Carolina Wildlife Center or another licensed rehabilitator promptly."



After reading all that good info, I thought I'd wait and see if momma came back or if the fawn set off to search for momma. If not, I would just have to get out the dog crate to put it in and take to the rescue center about 50 miles away.



I found it at 10 a.m. and checked on it about every half hour to make sure it was still okay. It had NOT moved every time I checked. I said a prayer out loud for it! It was gone about 3 p.m. I looked in the woods, out front, out back, down the road... no sign of the little thing. I listened to see if I could hear it crying for momma - no sound. Later on, when it was dusky dark, I could barely make out momma and baby in the upper front yard heading into the woods. Thank the good Lord! Whew!