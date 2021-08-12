Sign up
336 / 365
In the exam room 4...
Same exam room - different wall and the last for my mom's doctor's office for a few months. For my medical waiting/exam room art collection. Phone shot.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
0
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2755
photos
127
followers
130
following
92% complete
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
590
487
827
488
591
334
335
336
Views
6
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
art
,
medical
,
artwork
,
phoneography
,
exam-room
