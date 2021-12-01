Sign up
Photo 447
Up in the sweetgums...
And not one spiky ball on them. Phone shot.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
3298
photos
130
followers
100
following
Tags
red
,
blue
,
gold
,
clouds
,
fall
,
autumn
,
blue-sky
,
phoneography
,
theme-seasons
,
sweetgum-trees
Milanie
ace
At least they won't twist your ankle then! Those drive me nuts walking across the fields.
November 30th, 2021
Kate
ace
The sweet gums still have some of their Fall color.
November 30th, 2021
