Up in the sweetgums... by marlboromaam
Photo 447

Up in the sweetgums...

And not one spiky ball on them. Phone shot.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Mags

ace
marlboromaam
A 365 Project friend
Milanie ace
At least they won't twist your ankle then! Those drive me nuts walking across the fields.
November 30th, 2021  
Kate ace
The sweet gums still have some of their Fall color.
November 30th, 2021  
