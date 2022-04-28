Sign up
You might wonder if it's the same puppy...
Back in January, his tail had a little black arrow.
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-01-16
LOL! Now, look at it! More black on the tail and ears too.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Tags
puppy
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Corinne C
ace
That’s so funny! He is growing his adult fur
April 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
LOL! Yeah and he just got up from a nap with rumpled fur.
April 28th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
He is growing.
April 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
@sugarmuser
He's getting to be a big boy. =)
April 28th, 2022
