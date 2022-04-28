Previous
Next
You might wonder if it's the same puppy... by marlboromaam
Photo 595

You might wonder if it's the same puppy...

Back in January, his tail had a little black arrow. https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-01-16 LOL! Now, look at it! More black on the tail and ears too.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
That’s so funny! He is growing his adult fur
April 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec LOL! Yeah and he just got up from a nap with rumpled fur.
April 28th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
He is growing.
April 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
@sugarmuser He's getting to be a big boy. =)
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise