Photo 663
Not much left of this contrail...
Those upper winds blew it apart. Phone shot.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
blue-sky
,
contrail
,
wispy
,
phoneography
