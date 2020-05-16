Previous
A little smaller than a dandelion... by marlboromaam
A little smaller than a dandelion...

I had no idea there were so many wild flowers in the aster family that resembled dandelions! This is smooth hawksbeard.
https://virginiawildflowers.org/2015/05/23/smooth-hawksbeard/

Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.

marlboromaam

