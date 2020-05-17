Previous
Heartwing Sorrel... by marlboromaam
Heartwing Sorrel...

Wild common sheep sorrel and/or I used to call it "sour weed" because we used to chew on the sour stem when I was a kid. Someone should make jewelry that mimics those lovely dangling hearts. @cocobella
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285

Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
