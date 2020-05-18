Sign up
Wild Sweet Vernal Grass...
With yellow smooth hawksbeard in the background. "No Mow May" - have to capture before it gets mowed down.
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=107
Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Views
5
Album
Experiments and Extra Stuff
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
15th May 2020 12:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wild-grasses
,
sweet-vernal-grass
