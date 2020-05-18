Previous
Wild Sweet Vernal Grass... by marlboromaam
Wild Sweet Vernal Grass...

With yellow smooth hawksbeard in the background. "No Mow May" - have to capture before it gets mowed down.
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=107

Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

marlboromaam

