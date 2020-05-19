My wild rose vine...

They bloom in May - and had to get in one shot. I've been trying to identify this wild variety for years. The only thing I have been able to pin down is that it is NOT native. It's an invasive species growing wild all over the area, in fields, ditches, along road sides. In this case, on my old fence with the rain gauge along with virginia creeper, greenbrier and honeysuckle vines.



Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.