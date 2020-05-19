Previous
Next
My wild rose vine... by marlboromaam
127 / 365

My wild rose vine...

They bloom in May - and had to get in one shot. I've been trying to identify this wild variety for years. The only thing I have been able to pin down is that it is NOT native. It's an invasive species growing wild all over the area, in fields, ditches, along road sides. In this case, on my old fence with the rain gauge along with virginia creeper, greenbrier and honeysuckle vines.

Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise