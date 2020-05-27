Sign up
135 / 365
Gardenia...
The blooms are huge in May. They decrease in size a lot as it gets hotter.
Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Experiments and Extra Stuff
Tags
white-flower
,
gardenia
