Before the storm hit... by marlboromaam
Photo 532

Before the storm hit...

It got a little breezy in the woods. Still so muggy - can't stand to stay outside for long.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-12
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Danette Thompson ace
Pretty greens
June 11th, 2021  
