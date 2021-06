Robert Duvall - If you'll just hold the ladder (I'll climb to the top) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JEmqNIGPl0 Before the movie Tender Mercies was made, would you have ever thought Robert Duvall could sing and sing country music? I read that Johnny Cash was so impressed he asked Robert Duvall to come to Nashville and cut a record. It was an excellent movie and a wonderful story but a tear-jerker too.Uploading in pieces today. Don't know what's wrong with AT&T but my internet connection is slower than molasses in January.Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-25