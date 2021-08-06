Previous
Painted fleabane... by marlboromaam
Photo 587

Painted fleabane...

Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop textures.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-06
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

KV ace
Nice edit… love the colors and detail.
August 5th, 2021  
