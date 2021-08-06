Sign up
Photo 587
Painted fleabane...
Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop textures.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-06
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
1
0
Tags
summertime
,
fleabane
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-texture
KV
ace
Nice edit… love the colors and detail.
August 5th, 2021
