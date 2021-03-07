Previous
Next
Old dragons don't die... by marlboromaam
79 / 365

Old dragons don't die...

Some turn into pine trees. =) Ever look closely at the scales of the branches and the bark?

Just for fun. I like to take something REAL which inspires me, and add a little FANTASY to it.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Johnson ace
This awesome!!! Pine cones DO look like scales!
March 17th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the composition of this. Fantastic idea to use pinecones
March 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise