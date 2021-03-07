Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
79 / 365
Old dragons don't die...
Some turn into pine trees. =) Ever look closely at the scales of the branches and the bark?
Just for fun. I like to take something REAL which inspires me, and add a little FANTASY to it.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1997
photos
102
followers
96
following
21% complete
View this month »
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Latest from all albums
679
341
444
187
680
342
445
188
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragon
,
composite
,
pine-cone
,
pine-branch
Chris Johnson
ace
This awesome!!! Pine cones DO look like scales!
March 17th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the composition of this. Fantastic idea to use pinecones
March 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close