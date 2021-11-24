Previous
Next
More yellow gold... by marlboromaam
229 / 365

More yellow gold...

No need to comment - just filler. Scroll on by. =)

Up in the mockernut before all the leaves dropped. Just like the sweetgum trees produced no ball this year, neither did the mockernut produce any nuts.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise