Maple tree... by marlboromaam
267 / 365

Maple tree...

Originally planted to provide shade over the deck during the summer. Phone shot.

No need to comment! I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Ok I will not comment...but if I did, I would say nice capture. ;)
November 10th, 2022  
@larrysphotos Aww! Thank you, Larry.
November 10th, 2022  
It is a beauty!!
November 10th, 2022  
