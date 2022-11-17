Previous
Sassafras pallet... by marlboromaam
282 / 365

Sassafras pallet...

No need to comment - you can scroll on by. I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Mags

moni kozi ace
The red in those leaves is wonderful
November 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
The light in your woods is superb
November 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and reds!
November 16th, 2022  
