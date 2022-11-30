Previous
Sunny and warm... by marlboromaam
Sunny and warm...

Although this was shot earlier this month, yesterday, 11/27, our temp high was 79 degrees. For you city slickers, warm temps and wet ground bring out the slithering kind of creatures around here - even this time of year. So at dusky dark, I took Will out for his last bit of business before locking up for the night... What did he do? He picked up what he might have thought was a stick and what it was - was about two feet of wriggling snake! I immediately yelled at him to put it down and I jerked him away from it as fast as I could. I took him in the house, grabbed my snake pole and ran back out to investigate whether or not it was a poisonous variety. It was no where to be found... I checked Will all over for any sign of snake bite - even inside his mouth. No sign I could see, monitored him all night and he seems to be unharmed, but the snake sure left in a hurry.

Last one for this album. Retiring it again. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Diana ace
Goodness Mags what a scare, I would have been petrified! Good that nothing happened and I hope the snake won't come back! I love this shot of your beautiful woods looking so warm and colourful.
November 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful view in your wood. This is so scary! I remember checking for snakes when we lived in AZ before taking the dogs out but it didn't work all the time. We had few scary moments with rattlesnakes but the dogs always came back unarmed. Glad Will is fine.
November 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. It was a definite scare, but all is well for now. =)

@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. I think he's going to get the snake bite vaccine the next time he goes to the vet, although it's not much help for copperheads. That's the one I really worry about.
November 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Very nice view, but I am not sure I'd move over there :D
November 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica. I came for the peace and quiet. I'd rather tolerate the slithering creatures than the crowds and traffic. But you never know... someday I may move to some other woods in another state before I kick the bucket. =) I miss the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina where my grandparents lived on their farm before they passed away.
November 28th, 2022  
