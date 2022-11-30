Sunny and warm...

Although this was shot earlier this month, yesterday, 11/27, our temp high was 79 degrees. For you city slickers, warm temps and wet ground bring out the slithering kind of creatures around here - even this time of year. So at dusky dark, I took Will out for his last bit of business before locking up for the night... What did he do? He picked up what he might have thought was a stick and what it was - was about two feet of wriggling snake! I immediately yelled at him to put it down and I jerked him away from it as fast as I could. I took him in the house, grabbed my snake pole and ran back out to investigate whether or not it was a poisonous variety. It was no where to be found... I checked Will all over for any sign of snake bite - even inside his mouth. No sign I could see, monitored him all night and he seems to be unharmed, but the snake sure left in a hurry.



Last one for this album. Retiring it again. =)