I looked twice...

It couldn't be that hot!!! Then I remembered... the instructions clearly said to NOT put the thermometer anywhere it would get direct sunlight. The temperature was actually 90 degrees with 57 percent humidity. The direct sunlight, even though it doesn't get much where it is, gave a false temperature of 30 degrees over and above what it really was! Now where to move it so I can still see it from a window? Duh!!!