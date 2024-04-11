Sign up
Previous
Photo 438
Can you pick out the real fur baby?
No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.
Will looks so bored among some of his toys. =)
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5731
photos
143
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
4th April 2024 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog-toys
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Corinne C
ace
Will looks so comfy! He is just a little spoiled :-)
May 4th, 2024
Linda Godwin
He loves his toys
May 4th, 2024
