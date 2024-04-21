Sign up
Quiet time...
No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.
Will feeling very relaxed after a good grooming, but poised to get up and bark at the squirrels that creep into the yard. Phone shot and my new wallpaper for it.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5747
photos
143
followers
102
following
Tags
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a sweet shot.
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
