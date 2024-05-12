Previous
Next
How to turn a red rose blue... by marlboromaam
Photo 446

How to turn a red rose blue...

No need to comment. Backfilling this album with extras. Shot in April.

Image rendered in the Style Transfer app with the animation option. Resized with noise reduced in On1.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Very cool edit.
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise