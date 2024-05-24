Sign up
Photo 458
Giving birth to blooms...
No need to comment. Backfilling this album with extras.
I followed the progress of the buds of the wild garlic I found. All those tiny buds have popped out of that sac. We'll see how far we get. Original bud shot here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/series-and-them/2024-05-22
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Tags
spring
,
buds
,
springtime
,
wild-onion
,
onion-grass
,
allium-vineale
,
field-garlic
,
crow-garlic
Karen
ace
Its absolutely beautiful. Nature is nothing short of amazing. Gorgeous capture. The difference between your other shot and this one is wild - you'd never think they're one and the same plant.
June 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely waiting for it to burst into life.
June 4th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
What an awesome capture!
June 4th, 2024
