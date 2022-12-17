Previous
Christmas Decoration from my Childhood by marshwader
8 / 365

Christmas Decoration from my Childhood

This little gnome with his wrapped Christmas present is from my very early childhood, a long time ago! I inherited him when my father died in the 1990s and he has been on my tree every Christmas since!
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
