Previous
Next
XKSS Supercar by mastermek
Photo 1112

XKSS Supercar

When Jaguar stopped racing, they struggled to sell their race cars. In 1957 they were converted to street versions, making these Jaguars the first supercars for everyday use. Due to a fire in the factory, only 16 were converted.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise