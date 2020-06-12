Previous
Old But Not Forgotten by mazoo
Old But Not Forgotten

The one where she still found beauty in the dried and decaying Mother’s Day bouquet 💐
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
