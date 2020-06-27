Sign up
Poser
On a dark, overcast, grey and gloomy day, this little poser stood loud and proud with her pop of colour.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
49
photos
26
followers
28
following
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
succulent
,
cacti
Maggiemae
ace
Gorgeous little posy - colour a bit Christmassy and such good focus!
June 28th, 2020
