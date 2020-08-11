Sign up
What Was That Noise ?!
The one where she put on her gym clothes, got on to the floor to lose some Covid kilos but ending up photographing the cats from the floors POV
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th August 2020 6:09pm
b&w
iphone
pets
cat
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous pov and wonderful detail
August 11th, 2020
Annie D
ace
what a lovely kitty portrait
August 11th, 2020
