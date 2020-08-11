Previous
93 / 365

What Was That Noise ?!

The one where she put on her gym clothes, got on to the floor to lose some Covid kilos but ending up photographing the cats from the floors POV
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Kathy A ace
Fabulous pov and wonderful detail
August 11th, 2020  
Annie D ace
what a lovely kitty portrait
August 11th, 2020  
